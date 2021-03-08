6 labourers killed after wall falls on them in Bihar

Patna, March 8 (IANS) At least six labourers died on Monday when the wall of a primary school fell on them in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said.

The incident took place at Chandi Tola village under Maheshkhunt police station at around 3 pm.

According to Subhash Chandra Mandal, SHO of Maheshkhunt police station, some of the labourers had commenced an excavation work adjoining to the wall of the school, that damaged it resulting in the collapse, trapping labourers working at the site.