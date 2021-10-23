6 militants killed in clash with security forces in SW Pakistan

The incident happened in Harnai district of the province when paramilitary troops Frontier Corps conducted an operation on an intelligence tip-off, the reports said.

Islamabad, Oct 23 (IANS) Six militants were killed in a shootout with security forces in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday, local media reported.

The operation triggered an intense exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed, according to the media.

Identities of the killed militants were not yet revealed, but the reports said a commander of the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Army was among those killed, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, the counter-terrorism department of police conducted a raid in Mastung district of Balochistan, killing nine terrorists belonging to the Islamic State terror group.

