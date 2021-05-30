6 people dead in Colombia protests

President Ivan Duque on Friday night sent additional military assistance to support police in the Valle del Cauca district, the epicentre of the protests of which Cali is the capital, after several people died in protests earlier in the day.

Newspaper El Tiempo said there were six deaths on Saturday, while RCN Radio put the toll at seven, reprts dpa news agency.

Bogota, May 30 (IANS) At least six people have died in protests in the Colombian city of Cali, local media reported.

Overnight he extended the order to seven other districts.

Four people died on Friday in Cali in armed clashes over street blocks which have been affecting the mobility of residents and goods, local media reported.

Since the end of April, there have been numerous protests in different cities in the South American country.

At least 44 people have died in connection with the demonstrations, according to the national ombudsman's office.

Initially, the demonstrators had protested against a tax reform that has since been withdrawn.

Opposition to a health reform, which has also been scrapped, and advocacy for the fragile peace process were then some of the new issues that brought people out onto the streets.

Colombia has witnessed a civil war that lasted more than 50 years and cost the lives of 220,000 people.

