6 people drown in Godavari river in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 2 (IANS) In a tragic incident, six people drowned in Godavari river in Telangana on Friday.

The incident occurred at the VIP Pushkar Ghat at Pochampahad in Nizamabad district.

Police said rescue workers pulled out five bodies while search was on for the sixth.

The incident occured when members of three families from different parts of Nizamabad district went to the river for worship and holy bath.