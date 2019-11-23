6 people killed in separate incidents in Tripura

Agartala, Nov 23 (IANS) At least six people, including four of a family, died in separate incidents in Tripura on Saturday, police said.

In a tragic incident, four members of a poor family committed suicide at Sadhu Bairagi Para in western Tripura.

"One Paresh Tanti, 32, and his wife Sandhya Tanti, 28, first poisoned two of their children -- Bishal Tanti, 9 and Rupali Tanti, 5 -- to death and then killed themselves by hanging from a tree nearby their thatched house," Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Amitava Paul said.

He said the reason behind the deaths could not be ascertained immediately. However, local people said that abject poverty is the cause of the mass suicide. In two other incidents, two youths - Rakesh Das, 22 and Keshab Das, 38, were murdered at Katakhal on the outskirts of the capital city and Konaban in western Tripura late on Friday night. Police officials said that the reasons behind these murders not yet known and investigations are on. sc/kr