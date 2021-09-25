6 REET candidates die in Raj road accident

Five others were injured in the collision near Chaksu in Jaipur district. All 11 were in the van which was on its way to the examination centre.

Jaipur, Sep 25 (IANS) Six candidates of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET) test were killed in a road accident when the van they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-12 on Saturday.

The deceased were from Baran district and were travelling to Sikar to take the REET test.

The injured are critical and are being treated at several hospitals. While two have been rushed to Chaksu-based Satellite hospital, other two to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital and one referred to a Jaipur hospital.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his condolences and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of all deceased victims and Rs 50,000 for those injured. He appealed to the REET candidates to remain cautious while driving and avoid high speeding and reckless driving. "Try using public transport. No exam is bigger than your life," Gehlot told the REET candidates.

The REET will be held on September 26 in which nearly 16.5 lakh students will be appearing. It is considered to be a major exam in the state and hence strict security measures have been adopted. Armed police forces are being deployed at the examination centres as well as CCTV and videography is ordered in each of the exam centres.

The state government has arranged free transportation service for the REET candidates.

