6 rescued after a house collapses in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): Six people including a 22-day old infant were rescued by the Thiruvananthapuram fire force officials who were trapped when a concrete wall collapsed and fell on top of their house.



The incident took place in Mudavanmugal during the heavy rains that have been lashing Kerala. Members of a family were rescued from a collapsed house in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Binu, one of the family members said it was raining in the night and the compound wall collapsed and fell over the house.

"We heard a sound that a concrete slab fell over my brother in law Unnikrishnan who was sleeping in the veranda. He was rescued by the fire force after one and half hours of effort," he added.

The portion of the collapsed house fell over the 80-year-old lady Leela also who was sleeping near the kitchen. Hearing the sound neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the family members, the officials added.

Unnikrishnan and Leela were shifted to the hospital later as they had been injured.

Binu further said "We don't have a house for living in now, however, we were shifted to my parent's house but there are no facilities to accommodate us. We need a house to live in." (ANI)

