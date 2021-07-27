6 Rohingya refugees killed in flood, landslides in Bangladesh

Rohingya settlements in Kutupalong Camp 5, Balukhali Camp 1, Camp 26 in Teknaf, Jamtoli Camp, Hakimpara Camp 24, Camp 27, and Madhuchhara Camp have been submerged since Monday morning, affecting scores of refugees.
The deceased in the landslide were identified as Dil Bahar, 42, wife of Shah Alam of Balukhali Camp 10, her child Shafiul Alam, 9, Gul Bahar, 25, wife of Mohammad Yusuf, her two-and-a-half-month-old baby Abdur Rahman and daughter Ayesha Siddiqui, 1, 18th Armed Police Battalion commander Tariqul Islam told IANS.
Confirming the deaths, Palangkhali Union Parisad Chairman Md Gafur Uddin Chowdhury told IANS that it has been raining heavily in Ukhia for the last three days and many small hills have collapsed in the deluge.
Kutupalong Camp 5's head 'Majhi' (chief) Shawkat Ullah said that different blocks of the camp have become waterlogged as water is rising, even on the slope of the hills.
--IANS
sumi/vd