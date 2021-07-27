6 Rohingya refugees killed in flood, landslides in Bangladesh



Rohingya settlements in Kutupalong Camp 5, Balukhali Camp 1, Camp 26 in Teknaf, Jamtoli Camp, Hakimpara Camp 24, Camp 27, and Madhuchhara Camp have been submerged since Monday morning, affecting scores of refugees.

The deceased in the landslide were identified as Dil Bahar, 42, wife of Shah Alam of Balukhali Camp 10, her child Shafiul Alam, 9, Gul Bahar, 25, wife of Mohammad Yusuf, her two-and-a-half-month-old baby Abdur Rahman and daughter Ayesha Siddiqui, 1, 18th Armed Police Battalion commander Tariqul Islam told IANS.