6 states account for 81% of daily new Covid cases

India reported 53,476 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since October, 2020, taking the total tally to 1,17,87,534 on Thursday.

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Six states -- Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- are reporting a surge in the daily new Covid-19 cases.

The six states together account for 80.63 per cent of the new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 31,855 (59.57 per cent).

The western region is followed by Punjab with 2,613 new cases while Kerala reported 2,456 cases.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday showed concern over surge in cases in Maharashtra and Punjab.

Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik are the worrisome districts in Maharashtra, while Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Hoshiarpur are showing massive surge in Punjab.

India's total active caseload stands at 3.95 lakh (3,95,192) on Thursay, comprising 3.35 per cent of the total positive cases.

A net incline of 26,735 cases is recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Three states, Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab, account for 74.32 per cent of total active cases in the country.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 62.91 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,12,31,650. The national Recovery Rate is 95.28 per cent.

About 26,490 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. The gap between total recovered cases and the active cases stands at 10,836,458.

About 251 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 78.49 per cent of the daily deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (95).

Punjab follows with 39 daily deaths and Chhattisgarh reported 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.

--IANS

aka/dpb