6 terrorists killed in Pak military operation

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Sep 25th, 2021, 12:20:04hrs
Islamabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Six terrorists, including two commanders, were killed during a military operation in Pakistan's Balochistan province, an army statement said.

The security forces conducted the operation on Friday by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area, Xinhua news agency quoted the army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations as saying in the statement.

During the operation, the troops cordoned off a hideout of the militants who opened fire in retaliation to flee from the hideout.

During an intense exchange of fire, six terrorists including two commanders were killed and a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the area, the statement added.

--IANS

ksk/

