6-time MP Pankaj Chaudhary secures berth in new-look Modi Cabinet

The senior BJP leader has been the member of the 10th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Six-time Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, Pankaj Chaudhary, was on Wednesday inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new-look Cabinet following a major reshuffle that saw as many as 43 leaders taking oath as ministers.

Chaudhary began his political career as a member of the municipal corporation in Gorakhpur in 1989-91. He was the Deputy Mayor of the municipal corporation in 1990-91.

The leader had entered the BJP as a working committee member in 1991 and was elected to the 10th Lok Sabha the same year. He had been the member of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Forests between 1991 and 1996.

From September 2019 onwards, Chaudhary has been a member of the Standing Committee on Railways, besides being a member of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Chaudhary is a mass leader whose popularity stems from his electoral success over the years. His induction into the Union Cabinet assumes significance with Uttar Pradesh scheduled to go to the polls next year.

--IANS

rak/arm