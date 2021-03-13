6 trains to shift operations to Kacheguda from Secunderabad

"The following daily trains will originate and terminate from the Kacheguda railway station instead of Secunderabad railway station from March 15 to 24," said an official on Saturday.

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Three trains will temporarily shift operations to the Kacheguda station in Hyderabad city from Secunderabad to facilitate the commissioning of an automatic coach wash plant at Secunderabad.

The trains include Secunderabad to Howrah (train No. 02704), Secunderabad to Danapur (train No. 02787) and Secunderabad to Manmad (train No. 07064).

Likewise, the return trains from those destinations will terminate at Kacheguda instead of Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the railway zone has restored more special trains for the convenience of passengers.

The trains are from Hyderabad to Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Secunderabad, Bitragunta to Chennai Central, Chennai Central to Bitragunta, Tirupati to Mannargudi and Mannargudi to Tirupati.

