6 Trinamool MPs suspended as stalemate continues in RS

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday suspended 6 MPs of the Trinamool Congress from the house for a day. They include Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri and Abir Ranjan Biswas.

The chairman named them at the beginning of the proceedings and said, "The MPs who are in the well and holding placards are named and should leave the house."