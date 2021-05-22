6-year-old boy killed in California shooting

The victim's mother was driving a Chevrolet sedan with him in the right rear passenger booster seat when another driver opened fire, according to City News Service.

The fatal incident occurred on the 55 Freeway in Orange, at around 8 a.m. on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

San Francisco, May 22 (IANS) A six-year-old boy was killed during a shooting incident in Southern California, according to authorities.

The woman pulled over immediately and called 911 and the boy was rushed to Children's Hospital of Orange County, where he was pronounced dead, California Highway Patrol Officer John De Matteo said.

Officials told media that this was an isolated road rage incident and urged people who may have dashcam camera video of the attack to contact investigators.

Children are often the victims of gun violence in the US.

More than 300 children and 1,300 teenagers were shot in gun violence in the US in the first four month this year.

As of Friday, 119 children aged between 0 and 11 have been killed in gun violence across the country, according to data released by the non-profit group, Gun Violence Archive.

--IANS

ksk/