60 drone sightings reported in 20 months: Punjab DGP

"It was in September 2019 that the use of drones for smuggling weapons was first established in Amritsar and since then, such flying machines and delivery platforms are being used frequently for smuggling of drugs and weapons, and now, the terrorist attack in Jammu using drone has become another major security concern," said Gupta.

Chandigarh, June 29 (IANS) Stressing on the need to carry out evidence-based and pro-active policing, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday assured total support to the Border Security Force (BSF) to counter the drone operations along international borders.

He said more than 60 drone sightings have been reported by the BSF, Punjab Police and the people of the state in the last 20 months.

The DGP was in Gurdaspur for a meeting with senior officials of the BSF and Punjab Police deployed in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

Notably, in the wake of the attack at the Indian Air Force base in Jammu through a drone on Sunday, this was the second high-level meeting presided over by the DGP in the border districts.

ADGP Internal Security R.N. Dhoke, IG Border Range S.P.S. Parmar and DIG BSF Prabhakar Joshi, along with about eight BSF Commandants, were present at the meeting.

Giving a call for total synergy and teamwork between BSF and Punjab Police, DGP Gupta said it was high time that both the elite forces should work as one team and activate the gathering of good old human intelligence by gathering and sharing real-time information.

He asked the BSF officials to share sector-wise inputs of movements of suspected persons with the state police so that they can keep a sharp vigil on their activities and ensure penal action against those found involved in any criminal activity.

The DGP directed the SSPs of Gurdaspur, Batala and Pathankot to list border villages and develop a robust intelligence network by ensuring close collaboration between the police, public and NGOs in every village so that they promptly notify the police about any criminal activity taking place in their villages.

He also issued directions to increase the police checkpoints, especially at night, in their respective jurisdictions and ensure checking of maximum vehicles at every 'naka', which will help in curtailing terrorist and criminal activities.

He advised that all the 'nakas' should be synchronised in a manner that they must get activated promptly on a single call.

The DGP ordered the SSPs to list and take action against all the proclaimed offenders, bail jumpers and absconders in the NDPS act, Arms Act and UAPA.

He also directed them to ramp up the drug recoveries.

