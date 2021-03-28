60-feet tall tricolour hoisted in Delhi's Shakur Basti

"Attended the flag hoisting ceremony of the newly constructed 60-feet tall national flag at Brij Vihar society in Shakur Basti. Watching our national flag hoisted filled me with immense pride and honour," Jain tweeted after attending the event.

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday attended the hoisting ceremony of the 60-feet tall national flag at Brij Vihar in Shakur Basti.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on March 9 while presenting the annual 'deshbhakti' Budget had proposed to allocate Rs 45 crore to install high masts to hoist the national flag at 500 places in the national capital.

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence this year, the Delhi government had also announced that it would organise programmes promoting patriotism throughout the year, not only in the national capital but also in other states.

In its 'deshbhakti' initiative, the Delhi government has also announced to include a curriculum on patriotism in schools, cultural events on the lives of Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar and yoga instructors in colony parks. For this purpose the state government has set aside Rs 90 crore.

Calling the tricolour as the greatest symbol of our individual identity, Sisodia had announced that like the one in Connaught Place, Delhi government would install national flags in such a way that at least one is visible every two kilometres.

--IANS

pd/khz/