60-hour lockdown in MP's urban areas from Friday evening

Bhopal, April 8 (IANS) Owing to the rising cases of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to put all urban areas under lockdown from 6 p.m. on Friday evening to 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, talking to reporters on Thursday, said that he has reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and has decided to place all urban areas under lockdown for two days from 6 p.m. on Friday evening to 6 a.m. on Monday morning. During this time, all the urban areas will be completely shut.