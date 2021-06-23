60 Kisan Rail routes operational, 2.7 lakh tonnes consignment of farm products transported so far: Railways Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): As many as 60 routes of the Kisan Rails have been operationalised carrying more than 2.7 lakh tonnes of the consignment of the farm products till June 18, the Ministry of Railways said on Wednesday.



According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, the Kisan Rails have has taken 93 trips in the month of June so far and as many as 850 trips were taken in total.

"Under 'Operation Greens - TOP to Total' scheme of Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) 50 per cent subsidy in freight is granted on transportation of fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains services. Since the introduction of this subsidy scheme, with effect from October 14 last year, an amount of Rs 52.38 crore approx has been disbursed as subsidy through Kisan Rail," the Ministry said.

The first train under the Kisan Rail scheme - between Devlali (Maharashtra) and Danapur (Bihar) - was flagged off by the Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on August 7 last year.

Kisan Rail enables the movement of perishables including fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fishery and dairy products from the production or surplus regions to consumption or deficient regions, the ministry informed.

Kisan Rail trains are run on time-tabled paths and are being monitored for punctuality as well as to ensure that perishable commodities reach their destinations within due time, and also that Indian Railways' resources are utilized in the most optimal manner.

Main crops and farm-produce transported through Kisan Rail train include oranges, onion, potato, banana, mango, tomato, pomegranate, custard apple, capsicum, chikoo, carrot, etc, the ministry said. (ANI)

