  4. 6.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Gisborne

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 5th, 2021, 15:25:08hrs
Gisborne [New Zealand], April 5 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Gisborne city of New Zeland on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 37.5205 degrees south latitude and 179.6745 degrees east longitude.
No casualties have been reported yet.
On March 4, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on the Richter Scale jolted Gisborne, New Zealand.
In 2011, a magnitude 6.3 quake hit the city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and destroying much of its downtown. (ANI)

Latest Features