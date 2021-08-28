6.0 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency did not issue any tsunami warning as the jolts did not trigger giant waves, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Jakarta, Aug 29 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 rocked Indonesia's easternmost province of Papua on Saturday, but no preliminary reports on damages or casualties were issued, an agency and an official said.

The quake struck at 7:27 p.m. Jakarta time (1227 GMT), with the epicenter at 52 km southwest of Keerom district and the depth at 10 km under earth, and there was no potential for a tsunami, the agency said.

The intensity of the quake was felt at II to III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Jayapura city, Keerom district, Jayapura district and Wamena city, it said.

Manager of the Data and Information Unit of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency Jonathan Koirewoa said that the tremors were strongly felt in some parts of the province, but they did not trigger panic among local people.

"The shakes were felt here and other parts of this province. People rushed outside their houses, but they did not panic," he said.

