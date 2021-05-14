  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. 6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, May 14th, 2021, 07:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Tokyo [Japan], May 14 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture on Friday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 37.7 degrees north and a longitude of 141.8 degrees east, and at depth of 40 km.
The quake logged 4 in some parts of Fukushima Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.
So far no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features