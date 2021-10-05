  1. Sify.com
  4. 6.0-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Iwate

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Oct 6th, 2021, 02:00:10hrs
Tokyo, Oct 6 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 on Wednesday struck off Japan's Iwate Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 2:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 40.0 degrees north and a longitude of 142.4 degrees east, and at depth of 50 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The quake logged 5 plus in some parts of Iwate Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

