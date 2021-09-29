6.1-magnitude quake strikes Sea of Japan

Tokyo, Sep 29 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck in the central part of the Sea of Japan on Wednesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 5:37 p.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 38.8 degrees north and a longitude of 135.5 degrees east, and at depth of 400 km.