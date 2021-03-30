61 new Covid cases reported in Mathura, 9 in Agra

Agra, March 30 (IANS) Mathura reported 61 new Covid-19 cases, with three cases of the new variant, in the last 24 hours while nine were reported from Agra, the health officials said on Tuesday.

The local administration has announced a slew of strict measures to control the cases.

Health workers in Mathura blamed the Holi celebrations, which started a week ago in the district, while in Agra the district administration was targeted for being lenient towards the hospitality industry.