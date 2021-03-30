61 new Covid cases reported in Mathura, 9 in Agra

Agra, March 30 (IANS) Mathura reported 61 new Covid-19 cases, with three cases of the new variant, in the last 24 hours while nine were reported from Agra, the health officials said on Tuesday.
The local administration has announced a slew of strict measures to control the cases.
Health workers in Mathura blamed the Holi celebrations, which started a week ago in the district, while in Agra the district administration was targeted for being lenient towards the hospitality industry.
The district authorities have warned the people to strictly follow the guidelines and not to attend public functions without masks. A large number of programmes on Holi were cancelled including the Holi fair in the Paliwal park by the Agra Municipal Corporation.
--IANS
bk/rt