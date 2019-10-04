611 prisoners released on Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

It was the third phase of the Centre's special remission scheme in which these 611 prisoners lodged in prisons in different states and Union Territories (UTs) were released.

Before the release, the States and UTs were advised to hold a week long special functions in all the prison premises based on the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. "They were also advised to take the prisoners to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, garland it and gift them books relating to Gandhi's life," said the statement.

As part of the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, had on July 18, 2018, decided that special remission to specific category of prisoners will be given and they will be released from prisons in three phases on -- on October 2, 2018, April 6, 2019 and October 2, 2019. In the first phase of special remission to prisoners on October 2, 2018, the states and UTs released 919 prisoners. In the second phase on April 6, 2019, 505 prisoners were released from prisons. -- IANS<br> rak/dpb