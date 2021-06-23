61K more vials of Amphotericin B allocated to states/UTs: Centre

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D.V Sadananda Gowda announced that an additional 61,120 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, used in the treatment for mucormycosis or 'black fungus', have been allocated to all states/UTs and Central Institutions on Wednesday.

So far, approximately 7.9 lakh vials have been allocated across the country, maintaining an adequate availability for patients of mucormycosis, he said.