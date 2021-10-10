62 bodies of Houthi rebels retrieved from frontline in central Yemen

Sanaa, Oct 10 (IANS) The Yemeni Houthi rebels retrieved the bodies of 62 their fighters from a frontline in Yemen's central province of Marib and moved them to mortuaries in the capital Sanaa.

"They were killed in the past two days in fighting with the government troops near al-Joubah district," medics at a Houthi-controlled military hospital told Xinhua news agency.