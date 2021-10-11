6.2-magnitude earthquake hits south of Hawaii Island

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted south of the Hawaii Island at 2148 GMT at a depth of around 35 km, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake occurred at about 17 miles (about 27 km) south-southeast of Naalehu on Sunday, which is located in the southernmost tip of the Hawaii Island, the largest and most volcanically active island in the Hawaiian chain, according to data released by the agency.