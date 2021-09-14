  1. Sify.com
  6.2-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 06:20:04hrs
Tokyo, Sep 14 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake occurred at around 7:46 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at 32.2 degrees north latitude and 138.2 degrees east longitude, and at a depth of 450 km.

The quake logged 3 in some parts of Ibaraki Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

