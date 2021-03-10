627 persons were detained at various points of time in J-K since August 2019: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Union Home Ministry on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that since August 2019, 627 persons including separatists, overground workers, stone pelters were detained at various points of time in Jammu and Kashmir.



"Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date," the ministry added.

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has further reported that no person is under home arrest under Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act.

The Central government on Tuesday said that terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir has reduced significantly after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and only 594 terrorist incidents were reported in 2019 and 244 in 2020 and a total of 15 such incidents were reported up to Feb 20.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by BJP Lok Sabha MP representing Sambalpur (Odisha) Nitesh Ganga Deb, Lalganj (UP) MP Kaushal Kishore and Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh) MP Riti Pathak.

The written reply by the ministry also informed that five civilians, whereas 27 security personnel were killed during the operations against the terrorist operations in 2019.

"Six civilians, whereas 33 security personnel were killed during the operations in 2020 while one security personnel has been killed up to February this year," the ministry said.

"The Government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and has taken various measures, such as strengthening of security apparatus, strict enforcement of the law against anti-national elements, intensified cordon and search operations to effectively deal with the challenges posed by the terrorist organisations. Security Forces also keep a close watch on persons who attempt to provide support to terrorists and initiate action against them," it added in its written reply. (ANI)

