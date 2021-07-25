63 dead, 5 missing in China's flood-hit Henan

Henan [China], July 25(ANI): The death toll from the heavy rains and floods that hit China's central province of Henan has risen to 63, while five people remain missing as of Sunday.



More than 852,000 people were relocated. Some 876.6 thousand hectares of crops were affected and 24,474 houses collapsed, reported Global Times.

Torrential rains have battered Henan province since last weekend. Several videos surfaced on social media showing the severity of the flooding.

Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of 12 million people, is one of the worst-hit areas.

Zhengzhou's meteorological station has described the level of rainfall as "once in a thousand years."

Henan's water resources department, meanwhile, has called rain levels in parts of the province "once in 5,000 years." (ANI)

