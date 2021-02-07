6.3 magnitude earthquake rattles southern Philippines

Manila [Philippines], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 shook Davao del Sur province in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) reported.



The institute said the quake, which struck at 12:22 pm local time, hit at a depth of 15 kilometers, about 6 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

The tremors were also felt in Kadapawan City, Koronadal City in South Cotabato and other areas in the Mindanao region.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific "Ring of Fire". (ANI/Xinhua)

