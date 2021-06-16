635 new Covid cases, 1,649 recoveries in J&K

Srinagar, June 16 (IANS) Recoveries remained ahead of new cases in J&K on Wednesday as 1,649 patients were discharged after recovery and 635 new cases were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 193 cases and six deaths came to light in the Jammu division, and 442 cases and six deaths in the Kashmir division.
So far, 309,361 people have been infected with coronavirus out of which 293,763 have recovered, while 4,217 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 11,381 out of which 4190 are from Jammu and 7,191 from the Kashmir division.
--IANS
sq/vd