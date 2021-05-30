63.7% believe Covid jabs compatible with religious faith

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) While the country faces the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and people struggle to get a Covid jab, 63.7 per cent people said in a poll conducted that they believe the vaccines are compatible with their religious faith.

The IANS-CVoter Covid tracker conducted between January 1 to May 27, found that 23.9 per cent per cent people felt the vaccines were not compatible to their religious beliefs.