6.4 earthquake in Assam, tremors felt in northeast

Kolkata: An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Assam on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicenter of the quake was Sonitpur and the quake occurred at 7.51 am at a depth of 17 kilometres, it said.

According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale originated in Sonitpur, Tezpur of Assam. The first earthquake was recorded at 7:51 am and according to the seismology centre, it was centred 43 km west of Tezpur in Assam.



There were two aftershocks following the first major earthquake, one around 7:55 am and another a few minutes after that. The two aftershocks measured 4.3 and 4.4 on the Richter Scale.

Locals in Assam and North Bengal reported the major earthquake around 8 am on Thursday. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was among those who tweeted about the earthquake.

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts."

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Assam CM Sonowal over the earthquake. In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam."

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.