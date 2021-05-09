64 Palestinians injured as clashes continue in E.Jerusalem

According to Israel's state-owned Kan News, the police dispersed the demonstrators with stun grenades, water cannon vehicles, mounted officers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jerusalem, May 9 (IANS) At least 64 Palestinians were injured in ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes with the Israeli police near Damascus Gate in East Jerusalem, local media reported on Sunday.

Clashes erupted after prayers were offered on Laylat al-Qadr, the holiest night in the Muslim month of Ramadan.

The prayer service took place at Al-Aqsa Mosque and was attended by about 80,000 worshipers.

Israeli police said it was forced to operate after Palestinians who gathered near the Old City's Damascus Gate began throwing stones, bottles, fireworks, and explosives at police officers.

On Friday night, 205 Palestinians and 17 Israeli police officers were injured in clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound.

The violent clashes in East Jerusalem came as a result of a ruling that forced Palestinians to leave their homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.

Earlier this year, an Israeli district court gave the ruling that several Palestinian homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood legally belonged to Jewish families, triggering the protests and clashes.

