64 people from Pakistan receive Indian citizenship certificates

Indore, Feb 5 (IANS) Sixty four people belonging to the Sindhi community of Pakistan and residing in Indore have finally received Indian citizenship certificates.

Pardeep Lajomal Talreja, one of the persons who received the citizenship certificate and living in Indore, said that with the help of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shankar Lalwani and the district administration, not only he but also his wife Lata Kumari Talreja and Narayandas Lajomal Talreja have received their Indian citizenship certificates.