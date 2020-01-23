644 militants surrender in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 23 (IANS) As many as 644 militants, belonging to eight banned outfits of Assam, laid down their arms in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, here on Thursday.

The insurgents belonged to ULFA(I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI(Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB.

While 50 surrenderees belonged to the ULFA (Independence), eight were from the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and 178 from the Adivashi Dragon Fighter (ADF).

Terming it as one of the largest instance of the terrorist surrender in Assam, Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said January 23 would henceforth be marked as a special day.

They deposited 177 firearms, a huge cache of ammunition and other explosives. Welcoming insurgents to the mainstream, Sonowal called upon them to contribute in the process of nation-building. The surrender would give an impetus to the peace process in the state, he added.