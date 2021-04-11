65% Covid patients less than 45 yrs, not 35, Kejriwal clarifies

"Imp correction - By mistake, I said in my PC that 65 per cent patients are less than 35 yrs. Thats wrong. Actually, 65 per cent patients are less than 45 yrs," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Hours after stating that around 65 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in Delhi are among people aged below 35 years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday clarified that it should be 45 years and he had mistakenly said 35.

In his press conference, Kejriwal said on Sunday that the national capital is facing an alarming situation.

"Fourth wave of Covid-19 in Delhi has made the situation worse than what it was during the third peak. Over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, this is a worrisome situation," he said.

Kejriwal, however, said the city government is fully prepared to combat the fourth wave and the health system in all government and private hospitals has been revamped.

He urged the people to go to hospitals only if there are serious symptoms.

"More and more people are rushing to hospitals even if they have mild symptoms. If all people would rush towards hospitals, our emergency health system would collapse. ICU beds would be occupied by non-serious patients. If this happens, the health system will collapse and we will have no option but to impose lockdown," he warned.

However, Kejriwal reiterated that the state government is not in favour of imposing lockdown. "No government will consider a lockdown until the health system collapses. Hence I would urge people of the city to follow Covid-19 measures."

He also said that he has repeatedly urged the Centre to open Covid-19 vaccination for all ages.

"People below the age of 45 should also be vaccinated to break the cycle of the coronavirus.

"I have requested the Centre many times regarding the removal of age restrictions on taking Covid-19 jab. The Delhi government is ready to conduct a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate people."

--IANS

