65 new Covid cases in J&K, 40 recover

Jammu, Feb 11 (IANS) A total of 65 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir while 40 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, officials said.

An official bulletin said of 65 people tested positive on Thursday, 15 were from Jammu division and 50 from Kashmir division while 40 patients, 6 from Jammu division and 34 from Kashmir division recovered.