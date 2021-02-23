65% of beneficiaries get second dose of Covid vaccine so far

The second dose of vaccination has covered 65.12 per cent of those healthcare workers who are eligible to receive their second dose.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) More than 13 lakh healthcare workers, who had received the first dose of vaccines since the launch of Covid immunisation drive last month, have been inoculated with the final dose, with 63,458 of them receiving the second shot on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said.

A total of 13,21,635 healthcare workers have been vaccinated till February 23, the 11th day from the start of the second dose's administration, against 20,29,424 vaccinated till January 26, the 11th day of the first dose of vaccination.

A total 1,61,840 vaccine doses were administered through 8,557 sessions to healthcare and frontline workers till 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the 39th day of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination, as per the provisional report shared by the Health Ministry.

"Out of these, 98,382 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 63,458 received the second dose of vaccines," it added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative figure of vaccine doses has reached 1,19,07,392 through 2,53,434 sessions across the country.

"These include 64,71,047 healthcare workers who have taken the 1st dose and 13,21,635 healthcare workers who have taken the second dose, along with 41,14,710 frontline workers who have been vaccinated with the first dose," the ministry said.

Five cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported related to 1st dose of vaccination and three cases related to the 2nd dose.

The vaccination of the healthcare workers started on January 16 while the frontline workers started receiving the vaccine shots from February 2.

--IANS

asr/vd