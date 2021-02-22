65% of vaccines manufactured in Hyderabad, says Krishna Ella

He said that there is no cluster like Hyderabad's Genome Valley anywhere in the world which contributes such huge volumes.

Hyderabad, Feb 22 (IANS) Almost 65 per cent of all vaccines manufactured in India and exported around the world come from Hyderabad, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr Kishna Ella said on Monday.

He was speaking after receiving Genome Valley Excellence Award at the inaugural session of Bio Asia 2021, the 18th edition of Asia's biggest life science and healthcare industry conference.

Dr Krishna Ella and Bharat Biotech's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella received the award from Telangana's Industry Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Stating that he is honoured to receive the award, Krishna Ella said this award was for all entrepreneurs who contributed to city's growth.

He said despite Hyderabad being the largest vaccine manufacturing hub in the world, the city is not getting the recognition while Bengaluru gets too much attention.

He pointed out that besides Bharat Biotech, Biological E, Indian Immunologicals and Shanta Biotech were manufacturing vaccines for domestic market as well as exports.

Krishna Ella, whose firm developed India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19, said 'pandemic vaccines and everything in future will come from Hyderabad'.

Pointing out that Dr Reddy's and Aurobindo Pharma have joined the vaccine race, he said it is going to be bigger game of vaccines for India and the world.

Thanking Telangana government for all its support, he said Genome Valley was excelling well and it will be great hub for the world.

Bharat Biotech received the award for 'breakthrough, pioneering research, development and commercialization of vaccines that has helped save billions of lives globally and for vision and commitment in developing the first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19 and leading the global fight against the pandemic'. The company is lauded for anchoring the growth of life science sector in Telangana and India.

"Bharat Biotech's remarkable contribution and commitment to develop India's first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19 is laudable. I am personally delighted that we could use this Bio Asia platform to present the prestigious Genome Valley Excellence Award to our very own Krishna and Suchitra, who have made us all proud time and again," said K. T. Rama Rao.

--IANS

ms/rt