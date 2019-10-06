65-year-old artist, gardener found dead in Goa (lead)

According to the police, Mody was allegedly murdered by the gardener, who later succumbed to his injuries caused by a fall while he was trying to run away from the scene of crime.

Mody, formerly from Mumbai, was running an art studio in Arpora village in North Goa district, where the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

"Mody was assaulted by her gardener Prafulla who hails from Assam. After hitting her with a heavy weapon in the storeroom of her house, he tried to run away but got hurt after a fall. He later succumbed to his injuries," said Navlesh Dessai, in-charge of the Anjuna police station.

While Mody was pronounced dead at the Goa Medical College near here, Prafulla was taken to a local district hospital where he was also declared dead. Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Dessai said that according to the statements of the immediate neighbours, there were constant bickering and arguments between Mody and her gardener. The officer also said that CCTV footage recorded at the residence of the deceased artist shows the gardener running away from the scene of crime. "We have statements from the neighbours who also spotted the gardener running away from the house," Dessai said. A case of murder has been registered at the Anjuna police station.