66 Youth Congress workers detained after scuffle with cops

The protesters raised anti-government slogans, and also burnt effigies of the Prime Minister and Home Minister outside the Indian Youth Congress' office.

Later, they were heading towards the Parliament, but police had barricaded the road leading to it. However, the protesters tried to force their way through the barricades.

According to Amrish Ranjan Pandey, Youth Congress' media incharge, several protesters were detained and taken to police station.

"The police cane-charged us following which some protesters were hospitalised," Pandey said.

However, a senior police officer said no force was used against the Youth Congress workers. Youth Congress President Srinivas BV, said: "The BJP government is targeting opposition leaders to divert attention from real issues of unemployment and economic downturn." Srinivas, who met Shivakumar at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital here on Tuesday night, said the Karnataka Congress leader's health has "deteriorated due to the harassment he was subjected to over the last few days". The court should take cognizance of Shivakumar's health, he said. "First Chidambaram and now Shivakumar. Arrests are being made without proper investigation and proper evidence. The BJP is indulging in vendetta politics," Srinivas alleged. Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar was arrested by the ED here on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case.