660 grievances related to migrant properties redressed in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 30 (IANS) In order to address the grievances related to migrant properties lodged by the Kashmiri migrants in different categories, the district administration in Srinagar has resolved 660 complaints till date since the launch of the dedicated Online Grievance Portal for the migrants, officials said on Thursday.

Giving details about the grievances addressed in the district so far, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, said that till date, 660 grievances have been received by the District Administration, of which 390 alleging alienation by fraud or distress sale were resolved.

Similarly, 129 grievances alleging encroachments on migrant properties were also verified and resolved. Out of the grievances of encroachment, the necessary demarcation of 20 cases has been done and necessary eviction notices have also been issued, though 12 of them are sub-judice before the high court.

The DC further said that 16 cases of tampering of revenue records were also verified and replied back to the complainants. Cognisance has been taken and action has been initiated against the officials involved in tampering of revenue records.

Eighteen cases of trespassing were also verified, of which few were found lacking the exact details of the properties and the same have been sought for final resolution, he added.

He also said that some trespassing cases involved pending rentals with security forces and lack of compensation by the R&B (PWD) Department. In three cases of illegal trespassing, the necessary follow-up action has already been initiated, the DC added.

Asad said that the district administration has taken prompt and timely steps to address the issues of migrants.

He said the officials of revenue and other concerned departments have been given clear directions to address the grievances concerning land and property of the migrants on priority basis.

