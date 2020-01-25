668 candidates in fray for Delhi assembly elections

New Delhi: Around 668 candidates are in the fray in the high-stakes Delhi Assembly polls as about 30 people withdrew their nominations on Friday, officials said.

Nominations of nearly 700 candidates for the February 8 Delhi elections were found to be valid by poll authorities after scrutiny on Thursday.

"About 30 candidates withdrew their nomination on Friday," a senior official of the CEO's Office said.

As many as 1,029 candidates had filed 1,528 nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO's Office on Wednesday.

On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, over 800 nominations were filed for the 70 assembly constituencies. "Nominations of 698 candidates have been found valid for the February 8 Delhi elections by poll authorities after scrutiny," the official had said. Of the total 1,029 candidates, 187 are women, he had said on Wednesday. These nominations also include the 'cover' candidates. The last date to file nominations was January 21 and the same can be withdrawn by Friday. The election will see a triangular fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. Polling will be held on February 8 and the results declared on February 11.