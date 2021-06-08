67 Covid deaths reported late in Goa, Oppn demands probe

The demand follows a revelation by the state Health Ministry, which in its daily communique of Covid-related updates said that 67 Covid-19 deaths which occurred in private hospitals between August last year and May this year, were reported late to the authorities.

Panaji, June 8 (IANS) The Opposition in Goa has demanded a probe into late reporting of 67 Covid deaths by private hospitals in the state.

"A total of 67 additional death cases are added to the cumulative deaths, which were of the period August 5, 2020 to May 22, 2021 and have been reported late from private hospitals. Appropriate action of public health act will be initiated against these hospitals," the communique has said.

State Aam Aadmi Party convenor Rahul Mahambre said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane should order a judicial enquiry into the late reporting of Covid deaths and also demanded a white paper on the 67 deaths within the next 24 hours.

"@DrPramodPSawant @visrane why are the 67 deaths from Aug 20 to May 21 in fine print as footnote. We demand a judicial inquiry why 67 deaths from Aug 20 were not reported.

This govt knows only to betray people of Goa," Mahambre tweeted on Tuesday.

Opposition MLA Rohan Khaunte has also demanded a probe into the late revelation.

"The very fact that 67 Covid deaths in private hospitals went unreported, adds fuel to the already existing allegations that daily Covid figures are diluted as per government's necessity. A thorough Inquiry and action is a must," Khaunte said in a statement.

Since last year, Goa has reported a cumulative tally of 1,59,811 positive cases, while 2,840 persons have died in the state due to Covid-related complications.

