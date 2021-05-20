67 deaths, 4,169 new cases as Covid crisis continues in J&K

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Covid crisis continued in J&K on Wednesday as 67 deaths and 4,169 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Officials said 1,518 new cases and 41 deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 2,651 cases and 26 deaths in the Kashmir division, while 4,042 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.