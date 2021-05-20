67 deaths, 4,169 new cases as Covid crisis continues in J&K

Srinagar, May 20 (IANS) Covid crisis continued in J&K on Wednesday as 67 deaths and 4,169 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.
Officials said 1,518 new cases and 41 deaths were reported in the Jammu division and 2,651 cases and 26 deaths in the Kashmir division, while 4,042 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 260,057 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 206,081 have recovered, while 3,422 have succumbed.
The number of active cases is 50,554 out of which 20,916 are from the Jammu division and 29,638 are from the Kashmir division.
