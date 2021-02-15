67% Kendriya Vidyalaya class 12 students back in school

According to data compiled from all the Kendriya Vidyalayas till February 11, an average of 42 per cent of class nine students, 65 per cent of class 10 students, 48 per cent of class 11 students and 67 per cent of class 12 students have physically attended all classes.

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has resumed classes for its schools as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and state governments across the country.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan started opening schools in a phased manner from October 2020.

The Union Ministry of Education said these figures are dynamic and trends indicate steady growth every day. The classes for first to eight grades have also been started in some Kendriya Vidyalayas, where state governments have given permission to open schools for junior classes.

Kendriya Vidyalaya schools are establishing regular contact with students and parents. Students are being allowed to attend school after prior consent of their parents.

Giving information about students coming back to schools on Monday, the Sangathan said, "In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state and Central governments are being completely followed in schools. All Kendriya Vidyalayas have been explicitly instructed to ensure adequate safety measures, including maintenance of proper social distancing in classrooms for the students."

However, for students who are not coming to schools, provision of online classes is there. Students are also in contact with their teachers through various digital platforms.

