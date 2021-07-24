6.7-magnitude quake jolts Philippines

Manila, July 24 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck the Philippines' Batangas province on Saturday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake hit at 4.49 a.m., 16 km southwest of Calatagan town, reports Xinhua news agency.

It occurred at a depth of 116 km, the institute said.